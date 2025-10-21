President of Kazakhstan: Astana and Baku interested in establishing joint ventures
Baku, October 21, AZERTAC
“Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are interested in establishing joint ventures,” said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
He added, “Both sides have expressed interest in establishing joint ventures, and significant progress has been made in this area. For example, the launch of a joint transformer production is planned. Residential and infrastructure projects are under construction, and joint projects in shipbuilding are being developed.”
President Tokayev noted that the governments of the two countries have been tasked with monitoring these initiatives and promptly adopting a plan or roadmap for the development of industrial cooperation.
