Zelenskyy: Ukraine plans to purchase Azerbaijani gas

Kyiv, October 21, AZERTAC

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is preparing to secure gas imports worth $2 billion, including supplies from Azerbaijan.

“During this difficult situation, Ukraine should be ready to find gas worth $2 billion. We understand how to purchase it and have defined certain tranches. Norway provides a grant of $100 million and will allocate another tranche in January. Several other countries are providing corresponding grants, and agreements with our banks have been reached on funding sources,” Zelenskyy said.

He added that Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko reached positive agreements with Slovakia, while Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk finalized arrangements with U.S. energy companies.

“There is an agreement on American LNG, which can be transported through the Polish terminal. Additional gas could be imported from Greece. We have also reached agreements with other countries, including Azerbaijan. Everyone is actively working on this,” Zelenskyy underlined.