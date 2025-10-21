Minister of Science and Education meets with Azerbaijani students studying in U.S.

Baku, October 21, AZERTAC

As part of his visit to the United States, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev met with around 90 Azerbaijani students studying in the country.

During the meeting held at George Washington University, the minister spoke about the reforms carried out in recent years in Azerbaijan’s science and higher education system, the implementation of joint dual degree programs with U.S. universities, the development of scientific institutions, and other topical issues.

Emin Amrullayev also answered students’ questions and discussed prospects for their academic and research activities.

The minister encouraged young Azerbaijanis to contribute to the country’s labor market, scientific advancement, and higher education system upon completing their studies.