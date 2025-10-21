Azerbaijan, Palestine explore cooperation in social services

Baku, October 21, AZERTAC

Anar Aliyev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, met with Ambassador of the State of Palestine, Ahmed Metani.

Highlighting friendly and fruitful relations with Palestine, Minister Anar Aliyev noted the historical, religious, cultural, and friendly relations between the peoples of the two countries and expressed the existence of mutual support and solidarity.

The importance of the OIC Labor Center in Baku was emphasized for expanding relations among member countries and promoting cooperation and experience sharing in the areas of labor, employment, and social protection.

Anar Aliyev briefed the ambassador on the recent reforms and achievements in the labor sector in Azerbaijan, emphasizing their potential for developing cooperation and active exchange of experience and information between the two countries.

Emphasizing the friendly and solidarity relations between the two countries, which are constantly developing, Ambassador Ahmed Metani reiterated their interest in enhancing ties in the labor field.

The parties also deliberated on future cooperation in this area.