Sahiba Gafarova highlights fate of missing Azerbaijani citizens at Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly

Baku, October 20, AZERTAC

The contamination of our territories with mines is one of the most acute problems which continues to threaten human lives and hinder reconstruction efforts, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, as she addressed the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) taking place in Geneva, Swiss Confederation.

She drew attention to the fact that during the years of occupation, Armenia planted a large number of mines in the previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Sahiba Gafarova emphasized that since 2020, more than 400 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured by mines. These mines and remnants of war also cause serious damage to the environment - polluting soil and water, destroying biodiversity and preventing the cultivation of fertile lands.

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis noted that humanitarian demining for the country is not only a security measure, but also an act of environmental restoration.

She also touched upon the fate of missing Azerbaijani citizens as another humanitarian challenge. She emphasized that about 4,000 Azerbaijanis went missing during the years of conflict, whose families are still waiting for answers. This is not only the suffering of one nation, but also a universal humanitarian concern shared by many countries.