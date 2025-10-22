TURKPA Secretary General: Only through joint efforts can we translate humanitarian commitments into real and effective measures on the ground

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

On October 22, Ramil Hasan, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) addressed the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) on the theme “Upholding humanitarian norms and supporting humanitarian action in times of crisis”, in Geneva, Switzerland.

In his address, Ramil Hasan emphasized that violations of humanitarian norms remain among the most pressing global challenges of the modern times. He underlined that amid armed conflicts, climate change, and large-scale migration, the responsibility to protect the most vulnerable lies with all nations and parliaments.

Highlighting the vital importance of interparliamentary cooperation in advancing humanitarian commitments, the TURKPA Secretary General stated that the current global situation requires taking concerted actions to uphold humanitarian norms and supporting humanitarian action.

“Only through joint efforts can we translate humanitarian commitments into real and effective measures on the ground,” he noted.

He further expressed TURKA’s readiness to deepen cooperation with the IPU and other international parliamentary platforms to advance dialogue and promote common approaches to global humanitarian challenges.

Ramil Hasan noted that TURKPA has been participating in IPU activities as an observer since 2011 and attaches particular importance to fostering constructive engagement with regional and global inter-parliamentary organizations.