Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center implements projects to strengthen national cybersecurity system and resilience

Baku, October 23, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center, operating under the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, is implementing a number of projects aimed at strengthening the country’s cybersecurity system and resilience. At the same time, the Center is executing various subsections of the “Strategy for Information Security and Cybersecurity of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023–2027,” approved at the national level.

Shahmar Hajiyahyayev, Head of the Information Security Department of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, stated this in an interview with the media. According to him, one of the main goals of the strategy is to build human resource capacity in the field of cybersecurity, train qualified specialists, and prepare teams to participate in international platforms.

He noted that, for this purpose, the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center, and the State Agency for Vocational Education have begun preparations for national teams to participate in the “WorldSkills Shanghai 2026” international competition in cybersecurity. According to Hajiyahyayev, this platform serves to demonstrate cybersecurity knowledge at a global level and motivates young people to pursue careers in this field.

It was noted that the competition will be held in September 2026 in Shanghai, China.

The preparation process currently includes the selection of candidates and completion of registration forms, with several initial stages expected to conclude in November. At the first stage, each participant must submit the required information via the registration form. One of the main eligibility criteria established by Azerbaijan is that participants must be Azerbaijani citizens under 25 years of age with at least an intermediate level of English proficiency.

After initial registration, 80 participants will compete in Capture The Flag (CTF) format challenges to advance to the next stage. The CTF format involves completing cybersecurity-related tasks in a laboratory environment. Following the first stage, 40 of the 80 participants will advance, then 20 of the 40, and in the third phase, 10 of the 20. The final 10 selected individuals will represent Azerbaijan in the competition in Shanghai over the next 6–7 months, with teams consisting of two members each.

Final registration date: October 24, 2025.

Registration link: https://bit.ly/WorldSkills-Azerbaijan-Competition

Three stages of CTF competitions will be held for registered candidates — the First Round CTF, Semi-Final CTF, and Final CTF. The top five teams (two participants per team) advancing to the final will be invited to an intensive preparation phase and will receive specialized training from leading cybersecurity experts.

This initiative will contribute to the development of local education, the economy, tourism, and international relations, while promoting intercultural exchange. Participants will demonstrate their skills across various technical and professional fields, supporting the exchange of technical knowledge.