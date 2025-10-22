Prime Minister: Due to both their geographical location and modern transport infrastructure, Azerbaijan and Georgia are among the most important participants of Middle Corridor

Tbilisi, October 22, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan's ninth international airport was opened in Lachin in May 2025. Currently, the construction of a new international cargo airport is underway in the Alat Free Economic Zone. These and several other factors have transformed Azerbaijan into one of the key international transportation hubs,” said Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov in his speech at the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum.

Emphasizing that all these projects form part of the Middle Corridor, Prime Minister Ali Asadov noted: “This corridor has already proven itself as a reliable route connecting China and Central Asia with Europe. Azerbaijan and Georgia play a leading role in the establishment and development of this strategic transport corridor. Due to both their geographical location and modern transport infrastructure, Azerbaijan and Georgia are among the most important participants of the Middle Corridor. By joining efforts in this direction, we are taking consistent and purposeful steps to expand infrastructure along the corridor, simplify transit procedures, and increase transit capacity. Projects such as the modernization of ports and logistics centers, as well as the implementation of digital solutions, are clear examples of this cooperation.”

Khatayi Azizov

Special correspondent