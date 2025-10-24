The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Court proceedings against Armenian nationals heard testimony of Khojaly genocide victim

Court proceedings against Armenian nationals heard testimony of Khojaly genocide victim

Baku, October 24, AZERTAC

On October 24, the open court hearing on the criminal cases of Armenian citizens at the Baku Military Court continued with the announcement of case-related documents, as well as statements from victims and their legal heirs who were unable to attend the session for valid reasons and submitted written appeals to the court.

According to the statement made by the son of victim Valiyev Fikrat Javad oghlu, he returned home while Armenian soldiers were setting houses ablaze in Khojaly on the night of February 25, 1992. After finding no one there, he ran toward the Katik forest. He saw a large group of city residents gathered under the bridge across the Gargarchay River, including his wife, Valiyeva Uruza Khanlar ghizi, his sister, Surayya Valiyeva, and his nephew, Ahmadov Anar Islam oghlu. Together with his family members and around 300 Khojaly residents, he moved toward the Katik forest.

As they reached Katik village, they came under heavy fire from Armenian militants, resulting in the deaths and injuries of several residents. That morning, when he met his sister-in-law, Durna Ahmadova, her son, Rafig Ahmadov, and others in the forest, they told him that some Khojaly residents who had reached a place called Garagaya, located near Shelli village of the Aghdam district, were shot by Armenian soldiers, while others managed to escape. Having stayed in the forest throughout the night, many Khojaly residents suffered severe frostbite, and some, whose identities remain unknown, died from exposure. That night, his sister and other relatives went missing under unknown circumstances, and their fate remains unknown.

On February 27, 1992, due to heavy fog, the victim and 230 Khojaly residents lost their way to Aghdam district and came under Armenian fire while passing near Dahraz village. As a result, Baghirova Zahra Sari ghizi, Telman, Mehti, and four other residents were killed, and three others were wounded. They were captured and kept in a building resembling a cattle barn, where they were subjected to severe torture.

During captivity, the blows inflicted on him caused the minor, Anar Ahmadov — who was tied to his back with a shawl — to fall to the ground. An unknown Armenian soldier kicked the child, causing his head to hit the wall. When the victim picked the child up and tried to protect him, the soldier seized Anar, threw him on his back, and said in Azerbaijani, “We will kill all of you.” The captives were robbed of their money and jewelry and kept without food or water in freezing conditions. The victim’s relatives were also held captive there.

That day, Armenian soldiers selected several young captives — including Usubali Garayev, Zakir, Aliyar and Elshad Usubovs, Rovshan Hasanov, Vugar Huseynov, Ulfat Aliyev, Tofig Zeynalov, Elshad Hasan oghlu, Aladdin Pashayev, Siyavush Halay oghlu, Rovshan Gachay oghlu, and Shahin — and took them outside. Gunshots and car sounds were heard shortly after, and the fate of those individuals remains unknown to this day.

The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws and customs of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Testimonies of victims and legal successors affected by Armenia’s attacks announced in court
  • 24.10.2025 [21:19]

Testimonies of victims and legal successors affected by Armenia’s attacks announced in court

Azerbaijan, Organization of Turkic States discuss cooperation
  • 24.10.2025 [18:06]

Azerbaijan, Organization of Turkic States discuss cooperation

Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly meets with TURKPA Secretary General
  • 24.10.2025 [15:14]

Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly meets with TURKPA Secretary General

Azerbaijan supports initiative to modernize education system in Saint Lucia
  • 24.10.2025 [15:01]

Azerbaijan supports initiative to modernize education system in Saint Lucia

Khazar Ibrahim: Washington agreement creates great opportunity for everyone
  • 24.10.2025 [11:54]

Khazar Ibrahim: Washington agreement creates great opportunity for everyone

Luke Coffey: I think one of the most important things would be for President Trump to visit Azerbaijan
  • 24.10.2025 [11:32]

Luke Coffey: I think one of the most important things would be for President Trump to visit Azerbaijan

Conference on “The US in the South Caucasus: Mapping New Strategic Opportunities” held in Washington
  • 24.10.2025 [11:18]

Conference on “The US in the South Caucasus: Mapping New Strategic Opportunities” held in Washington

Statements regarding the torture of Azerbaijanis held in captivity and as hostages by Armenia announced in court VIDEO
  • 23.10.2025 [20:53]

Statements regarding the torture of Azerbaijanis held in captivity and as hostages by Armenia announced in court VIDEO

U.S. Senator: Azerbaijan, Armenia, and other regional countries will benefit from TRIPP project
  • 23.10.2025 [20:38]

U.S. Senator: Azerbaijan, Armenia, and other regional countries will benefit from TRIPP project

Baku hosts meeting of Transport Management Board of International Transport Forum

  • 24.10.2025 [21:21]

Testimonies of victims and legal successors affected by Armenia’s attacks announced in court

  • 24.10.2025 [21:19]

Azerbaijani Economy Minister holds bilateral meetings with OTS member states’ officials

  • 24.10.2025 [21:10]

Baku hosts 2nd meeting of OTS Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation

  • 24.10.2025 [21:06]

Joint events held within EU4Energy phase 2

  • 24.10.2025 [21:03]

Baku hosts international conference “SOCGOV 2025”

  • 24.10.2025 [21:00]

Azerbaijan on the brink of leadership transformation: International expert's view

  • 24.10.2025 [20:57]

ANAMA Chairman holds series of bilateral meetings in Tokyo

  • 24.10.2025 [20:10]

Azerbaijani medical scientist’s study published in prestigious The New England Journal of Medicine

  • 24.10.2025 [20:08]

First inclusive café in Baku, “Kashalata”, continues its operations

  • 24.10.2025 [19:42]

APPOINTMENT DAYS AT THE CITIZENS’ RECEPTION CENTER OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ADMINISTRATION OF THE REPUBLIC OF AZERBAIJAN – NOVEMBER 2025

  • 24.10.2025 [19:28]

Baku hosts event marking inauguration of Baku Arbitration Center

  • 24.10.2025 [18:58]

Court proceedings against Armenian nationals heard testimony of Khojaly genocide victim

  • 24.10.2025 [18:49]

Azerbaijan elected Co-Chair of UN-Habitat’s Intergovernmental Working Group on “Adequate Housing for All”

  • 24.10.2025 [18:29]

German, Swiss police bust plot to sell forged artworks

  • 24.10.2025 [18:18]

Azerbaijan's Imamaddin Khalilov retains his lead in world para-taekwondo ranking

  • 24.10.2025 [18:17]

Azerbaijan, Organization of Turkic States discuss cooperation

  • 24.10.2025 [18:06]

Azerbaijan, Poland ink MoU on veterinary cooperation

  • 24.10.2025 [18:03]

Without adaptation, climate change becomes a multiplier of poverty, says COP30 President in new letter

  • 24.10.2025 [17:12]

Azerbaijan joins Regional Transport Ministers Conference 2025 in Pakistan

  • 24.10.2025 [17:01]

Azerbaijan and China explore translation of humanitarian scientific literature

  • 24.10.2025 [16:42]

Berlin international congress explores opportunities of Middle Corridor and Azerbaijan`s strategic role

  • 24.10.2025 [16:30]

26 families relocated to Seyidbeyli and Dashbulag villages in Khojaly district receive house keys

  • 24.10.2025 [16:10]

Azerbaijan proposes creation of Startup and Innovation Cooperation platform for Turkic States

  • 24.10.2025 [16:07]

UNEC ranks first in Caucasus in QS International Trade Rankings

  • 24.10.2025 [15:50]

Warsaw hosts Azerbaijan-Poland Business Forum and 9th meeting of Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between two countries

  • 24.10.2025 [15:38]

King Charles meets Zelensky at Windsor Castle

  • 24.10.2025 [15:35]

Astana to host 3rd meeting of Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation of Organization of Turkic States

  • 24.10.2025 [15:31]

Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly meets with TURKPA Secretary General

  • 24.10.2025 [15:14]

Azerbaijan supports initiative to modernize education system in Saint Lucia

  • 24.10.2025 [15:01]

Release from the Press Service of the President

  • 24.10.2025 [14:48]

Yardimli–Deman–Arvana highway in Yardimli district to be repaired - ORDER

  • 24.10.2025 [13:33]

KOBIA and Serbian Development Agency approve roadmap for SME cooperation

  • 24.10.2025 [13:20]

Baku hosts 2nd meeting of OTS Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation

  • 24.10.2025 [13:07]

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General holds bilateral meetings in Brazil

  • 24.10.2025 [13:03]

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance holds bilateral meetings in Serbia

  • 24.10.2025 [12:17]

Azerbaijan joins 1st UN Tourism Regional Conference on Empowerment of Women in Tourism in Europe

  • 24.10.2025 [12:10]

October 24 marks World Development Information Day

  • 24.10.2025 [11:58]

Khazar Ibrahim: Washington agreement creates great opportunity for everyone

  • 24.10.2025 [11:54]

Finland to host December Summit for EU Eastern Flank Nations

  • 24.10.2025 [11:44]

Luke Coffey: I think one of the most important things would be for President Trump to visit Azerbaijan

  • 24.10.2025 [11:32]

Gilgeous-Alexander scores 55 points in Thunder win

  • 24.10.2025 [11:30]

Conference on “The US in the South Caucasus: Mapping New Strategic Opportunities” held in Washington

  • 24.10.2025 [11:18]

Azerbaijani oil price rises by more than 5% in global markets

  • 24.10.2025 [10:32]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • 24.10.2025 [10:30]

Brainwave study sheds light on cause of 'hearing voices'

  • 24.10.2025 [10:27]

Azerbaijani and NATO representatives on military education hold meeting at National Defense University

  • 24.10.2025 [10:17]

Early life sugar restriction linked to lasting heart benefits in adulthood

  • 24.10.2025 [10:13]
Statements regarding the torture of Azerbaijanis held in captivity and as hostages by Armenia announced in court VIDEO

Statements regarding the torture of Azerbaijanis held in captivity and as hostages by Armenia announced in court VIDEO

U.S. Senator: Azerbaijan, Armenia, and other regional countries will benefit from TRIPP project

  • 23.10.2025 [20:38]

India poised to sharply cut Russian oil imports after sanctions, sources say

  • 23.10.2025 [20:37]

Mukhtar Babayev: Environmental problems of the Caspian Sea will be a major focus at COP30

  • 23.10.2025 [20:25]

Working Group session as part of 2nd meeting of OTS Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation held in Baku

  • 23.10.2025 [20:19]

Azerbaijani Officer Awarded the "Students' Sword of Honour"

  • 23.10.2025 [19:16]

Michael Doran: Trump administration understands that South Caucasus is no longer a peripheral theater

  • 23.10.2025 [19:07]

Gori hosts meeting involving leadership of Azerbaijani, Georgian, and Turkish National Defense Universities

  • 23.10.2025 [18:54]

Miami Heat’s Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers’ Billups arrested in gambling probe, sources say

  • 23.10.2025 [18:49]

9th Session of the Joint Commission between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Serbia and Azerbaijan-Serbia Business Forum held

  • 23.10.2025 [18:49]

Azerbaijani wrestler to fight for bronze at U23 World Championships

  • 23.10.2025 [18:22]

Two-day trip of international travelers to Karabakh and East Zangezur concludes

  • 23.10.2025 [18:20]

SOCAR President meets with ABB Senior Vice President for Northern Europe

  • 23.10.2025 [17:52]

Azerbaijan’s Central Bank explores development momentum of financial sector

  • 23.10.2025 [17:44]

Zangezur Corridor emerges as one of the most strategically important initiatives in the South Caucasus

  • 23.10.2025 [17:44]

Pope Leo XIV, King Charles III pray together in Sistine Chapel making history

  • 23.10.2025 [17:38]

Bayern all smiles as Jamal Musiala returns to training on the pitch

  • 23.10.2025 [17:35]

COP30 preparations underway

  • 23.10.2025 [16:51]

Egypt, EU sign €4B financial support package during Brussels summit

  • 23.10.2025 [16:38]

Victim: Armenians killed my fellow inmate while playing Russian roulette

  • 23.10.2025 [16:29]

Shusha–Khankendi tour organized for participants of international conference

  • 23.10.2025 [16:09]

Reeves considering tax hike for lawyers and accountants

  • 23.10.2025 [16:07]

ANAMA joins international conference on mine action

  • 23.10.2025 [16:04]

State Oil Fund announces revenues from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz fields

  • 23.10.2025 [15:07]

Azerbaijani judokas aim for ‘medal rush’ at Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games

  • 23.10.2025 [14:53]

India limits content takedown powers to fewer officials after spat with Musk's X

  • 23.10.2025 [14:52]

Azerbaijan repatriates six more citizens from Syria

  • 23.10.2025 [14:51]

International travelers arrive in Fuzuli district

  • 23.10.2025 [14:43]

12 families relocated to Tazabina village in Khojaly district receive house keys

  • 23.10.2025 [14:38]

Japan will breed cloned pigs for human organ transplants

  • 23.10.2025 [14:34]

23 October marks International Day of Snow Leopard

  • 23.10.2025 [14:33]

Better data driving action on methane emissions, but more work needed

  • 23.10.2025 [14:32]

DOST Agency holds meeting with Serbian delegation

  • 23.10.2025 [14:16]

Azerbaijan–Estonia trade more than doubles

  • 23.10.2025 [14:11]

Climate science and early warnings key to saving lives

  • 23.10.2025 [13:52]

12 killed in road accident in Kazakhstan

  • 23.10.2025 [13:46]

® Azerconnect Group participates in Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Forum

  • 23.10.2025 [13:44]

SOFAZ reports investment returns and extra-budgetary revenues

  • 23.10.2025 [13:40]

President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Kazakhstan: A strategic stage in Turkic unity - COMMENTARY

  • 23.10.2025 [13:35]

SOFAZ announces revenues from oil and gas agreements

  • 23.10.2025 [13:30]

Azerbaijan’s ADA University, Ecuador’s Diplomatic Academy sign MoU

  • 23.10.2025 [13:19]

You don't need to be very happy to avoid an early death from chronic disease, study finds

  • 23.10.2025 [13:03]

Champions League top scorers: Harry Kane draws level with Kylian Mbappé

  • 23.10.2025 [13:00]

China's Zhuque-3 reusable rocket completes final major tests before maiden flight

  • 23.10.2025 [12:56]

International travelers tour Shusha

  • 23.10.2025 [12:50]

ICESCO Director-General meets Azerbaijani youth

  • 23.10.2025 [12:40]

Gold price nears $4,130 on global market

  • 23.10.2025 [12:33]

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan advance toward laying green energy cable beneath Caspian Sea

  • 23.10.2025 [12:30]

Azerbaijani wrestler crowned world champion

  • 23.10.2025 [12:26]
A beautiful and calm location, idyllic setting – Philharmonic Garden VIDEO

A beautiful and calm location, idyllic setting – Philharmonic Garden VIDEO

The autumn serenity and rebirth: Jabrayil – A new destination for tourists VIDEO

The autumn serenity and rebirth: Jabrayil – A new destination for tourists VIDEO

Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center implements projects to strengthen national cybersecurity system and resilience

  • 23.10.2025 [12:06]