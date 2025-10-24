Joint events held within EU4Energy phase 2

Baku, October 24, AZERTAC

A conference and a two-day media seminar were held within the framework of phase 2 of the European Union's “EU4Energy” project, jointly organized by the Ministry of Energy, the Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency (AERA), and the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER).

As part of EU4Energy phase 2, a conference dedicated to “Recognition of Achievements in the Energy Sector of Azerbaijan” was also held, focusing on promoting clean energy transition in the Eastern Partnership countries.

The event brought together key stakeholders in Azerbaijan’s energy sector to discuss the project’s achievements and lessons learned. The discussions centered on important aspects of energy regulation, including the structure of the energy sector, tariff setting, quality of service, and energy efficiency.

Speakers reviewed EU best practices, while Marijana Kujundžić, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan, in her remarks, emphasized the EU’s commitment to supporting Azerbaijan’s ongoing reforms and deepening the energy partnership through dialogue, as well as a shared dedication to a cleaner, greener, and more interconnected energy future.

The event also underlined the importance of close interaction between energy experts, high-ranking policymakers, and the media to ensure effective communication.