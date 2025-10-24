Azerbaijan, Poland ink MoU on veterinary cooperation

Baku, October 24, AZERTAC

The 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Poland was held in Warsaw on October 23.

The meeting featured the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on veterinary cooperation between the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the General Veterinary Inspectorate of the Republic of Poland.

The document was signed by Zakiya Mustafayeva, Deputy Chairperson of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan, and Paweł Meyer, Head of the General Veterinary Inspectorate of Poland.

The MoU envisages strengthening cooperation in animal and veterinary public health, preventing infectious animal diseases, and fostering bilateral relations in this field.