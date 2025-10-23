ICESCO Director-General meets Azerbaijani youth
Cairo, October 23, AZERTAC
Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, Director-General of ICESCO, met with a group of young Azerbaijani visitors in Rabat.
The meeting took place as part of the visit of an Azerbaijani delegation led by Kenan Karimov, an official of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, to Morocco.
Salim AlMalik highlighted the strong partnership between ICESCO and Azerbaijan in science, education, and culture. He recalled his recent visit to Baku and meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, noting the efforts of ICESCO’s Regional Office in Baku and the organization’s support for youth-related initiatives.
The Azerbaijani delegation’s visit was organized under a cultural exchange program co-hosted by the Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan.
Shikhali Aliyev
Special correspondent
