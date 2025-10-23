A beautiful and calm location, idyllic setting – Philharmonic Garden VIDEO

Baku, October 23, AZERTAC

AZERTAC’s “If I Were a Tourist” column turns its spotlight on Philharmonic Garden, one of Baku’s unique destinations.

The Philharmonic Garden is a vibrant spot cherished by both residents and visitors of the capital. Its vast area, lush greenery, fountains, and soothing classical music enchant everyone who strolls through.

Covering 4.6 hectares, the garden was established in 1830 by Baku’s city commandant R.R. Khoven, who exempted ships arriving from Iran from taxes in exchange for fertile black soil. Plants brought by the sailors enriched the local flora, gradually transforming the area into a verdant “green island.”

Originally called “Gorodskoy Sad” (“City Garden”), it was later named after Mikhail, brother of Nicholas II. Locals, however, commonly referred to it as the “Governor’s Garden,” since the governor’s residence faced the garden and he would observe it daily from his balcony.

During the Soviet era, it was known as “Pioneer Garden.” After a bust of the poet Aliaga Vahid was installed, it became “Vahid Garden.” Following recent reconstruction works, the garden adopted the name of the Philharmonic, reflecting the presence of the Baku Philharmonic Hall on its grounds. Over the years, the garden has also served as a backdrop for numerous films.

In May 2007, President Ilham Aliyev ordered restoration and reconstruction works in the garden. These efforts rebuilt the fountains, pavilions, and kiosks, preserved the garden’s unique plant life, expanded green coverage, and introduced rare tree species such as oak, cedar, and alder, alongside a new irrigation system.

Today, the garden offers unique landscaping, a serene atmosphere, and hosts classical music performances, attracting both locals and tourists alike.