Azerbaijan, Israel explore cooperation in family, women, and children affairs

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

On October 22, Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan, met with Ronen Krausz, Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan.

Highlighting the long-standing friendship and cooperation between the two countries, Muradova emphasized the importance of the meeting in enhancing the exchange of expertise on family, women, and children affairs. She briefed the Israeli ambassador on Azerbaijan’s experience and achievements in supporting vulnerable families and expressed the country’s willingness to share this expertise with Israel.

Ambassador Krausz underscored the rapidly developing friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and Israel, noting that this cooperation creates new opportunities for collaboration across various fields. He highlighted the importance of expanding the mutual exchange of expertise and information in family, women, and children affairs.

The meeting also covered other issues of shared interest and prospects for future cooperation.