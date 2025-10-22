® Nar announces the first winners of the “Çoox Şanslı” lottery!

The affordable mobile operator Nar has announced the first winners of its “Çoox Şanslı” lottery, bringing joy to its customers at the end of the year. Nar subscribers Sadiq Sadiqov and Hikmat Humbatov have won the Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro smartphones in the daily draw of the “Çoox Şanslı” lottery.

The winners were selected randomly, and the results were announced during a live broadcast. The lottery will continue until the end of the year, giving Nar users the chance to win fantastic prizes – a Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro smartphone every day, a Haval H6 Ultra car every week, and a Li L9 Ultra car in the final draw.

To recap, Nar subscribers can participate in the “Çoox Şanslı” lottery simply by topping up their balance or activating one of the “Şanslı” packs, which provide both talk time and additional chances to win.

∙ The 1 AZN “Şanslı” pack includes 3 chances and 15 on-net minutes – dial *71#YES

∙ The 2 AZN “Şanslı” pack includes 7 chances and 35 on-net minutes – dial *72#YES

∙ The 3 AZN “Şanslı” pack includes 12 chances and 55 on-net minutes – dial *73#YES

Each top-up or pack activation gives the subscriber additional chances and increases their possibility of winning.

Subscribers can easily track their accumulated chances and participation status through the Nar+ app or the special lottery section on nar.az.

For more details, visit lotereya.nar.az/

Currently serving 2.2 million subscribers, Nar has been the leading mobile operator in Azerbaijan for the past six years, based on the Customer Loyalty Index. This success is driven by Nar’s consistently implemented customer-centric strategy. The mobile operator provides users with reliable, high-quality communication services, a variety of internet packages, and modern eSim technology at affordable prices.