“Indestructible Partnership-2025” joint special forces exercise held

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

According to the bilateral cooperation plan, the “Indestructible Partnership-2025” joint special forces exercise is being held in Azerbaijan with the participation of the Special Forces of the Azerbaijan Army and the Special Operations Command units of the Presidential Guard of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

At the official opening ceremony of the exercise held on October 21, the memory of the Shehids (Martyrs) of Azerbaijan and the UAE was honored with a minute of silence. Accompanied by a military orchestra, the national anthems of both countries were performed, and the state flags were raised.

Speaking at the event, Commander of the Azerbaijani Special Forces, Major General Alakbar Jahangirov, noted that the main objective of the exercise is to deepen cooperation between the special forces personnel of the two countries, improve practical abilities, exchange experience, and enhance the professional development of servicemen.

The exercise participants will enhance their coordination and leadership skills in scenarios close to real combat conditions.

During tactical activities, the participants will improve their maneuverability, agility, and leadership skills, and master applied tactics and techniques, benefiting from the experience of the special forces of both countries.

The facilities created for the exercise participants were then reviewed.

The “Indestructible Partnership-2025” joint special forces exercise, which involves armored vehicles, army aviation, and unmanned aerial vehicles, the units will carry out combat-training tasks on tactics including shooting, airborne landing, sniper operations, neutralization of enemy targets, and the clearance of populated areas from enemy forces.