KOBIA Chairman: Kazakhstan is one of Azerbaijan’s key partners

Astana, October 22, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan share a common goal — the development of a sustainable and competitive economy based on entrepreneurship,” said Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA), at the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Forum held in Astana.

“Kazakhstan is one of Azerbaijan’s key partners. This dialogue between our organizations demonstrates how cooperation among state institutions can create a favorable environment for business,” Mammadov said.

He noted that representatives of the DAMU Entrepreneurship Development Fund of Kazakhstan also actively participated in the Second Azerbaijan Halal Business Forum. “This dialogue is an example of how our organizations promote the goals of inclusive and sustainable development,” he added.

According to Mammadov, cooperation between KOBİA (the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan) and the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan also holds significant importance.

He underlined that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have great potential for business cooperation in industry, logistics, agriculture, innovation, and the green economy.

“Azerbaijan has a stable economy, modern infrastructure, and a favorable business environment. Kazakhstan is actively developing its export potential and investment opportunities. Together, these advantages form a reliable basis for long-term economic partnership,” the KOBIA Chairman emphasized.

“Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are also actively cooperating within the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, the Organization of Turkic States, and other regional associations,” he concluded.

