Azerbaijan joins session of International Maritime Organization Committee on Marine Environment Protection
Baku, October 21, AZERTAC
An Azerbaijani delegation from State Maritime and Ports Agency (SMPA) attended 2nd extraordinary session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Committee on Marine Environment Protection in London.
Azerbaijan was represented by Habil Abbasov, Advisor to the Chairman of the Management Board, and Farid Murtuzov, Head of the Marine Environment Protection Department.
The session included discussions on proposed amendments to Annex VI of the 1973 International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships, the IMO “Net Zero Framework,” working group reports, and work plans, with relevant decisions adopted.
An agreement was reached to postpone discussions on the adoption of the “Net Zero Framework” for one year. During this period, member states will continue working toward a consensus on the Framework.
Advisor to the Chairman of the Management Board Habil Abbasov emphasized the importance of the session, highlighting the significance of the committee’s decisions aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from ships. He also noted that postponing discussions for one year to revise the draft document is a meaningful step.
