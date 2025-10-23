International travelers arrive in Fuzuli district

Fuzuli, October 23, AZERTAC

On October 23, international travelers from eight countries, led by Kolja Šporin, head of the Extreme Travelers International Congress (ETIC), arrived in the Fuzuli district.

The travelers were briefed on the Armenian vandalism, as well as on Azerbaijan’s ongoing restoration efforts in the city.

They were also informed about the first residential complex in Fuzuli, Secondary School No. 1, and the Children’s Creativity Center, which were gifts from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, respectively.

Subsequently, they viewed the demining operations carried out in the district and were provided with detailed information about the mine contamination problem in Azerbaijan.