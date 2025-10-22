Morocco to host 14th Larache International Festival of Intercultural Interaction

Rabat, October 22, Chouaib Brhadda, AZERTAC

The city of Larache in northwestern Morocco will host the 14th edition of its International Festival of Intercultural Dialogue from October 28 to November 1.

According to a press release from the Loukkos Association for Sustainable Tourism, the organizer of the event, this year’s festival, under the theme “From Larache to the World: Encounters of Cultures and Universality of Values,” aims to establish a global platform for cultural exchange, strengthen ties between peoples through arts and heritage, and open opportunities for international cultural cooperation.

Artistic groups from different continents will present musical and theatrical performances reflecting the diversity of rhythms and cultures, enriching the festival with a global and human dimension. Participants will include representatives from Morocco, Spain, Germany, Poland, Greece, Slovakia, Panama, Estonia, Iraq, Brazil, Colombia, and Paraguay.

Through intellectual seminars, interactive workshops, and joint performances featuring artists from diverse cultures, the festival seeks to promote dialogue, combat hate speech, and foster a shared human consciousness that sees diversity as a source of enrichment rather than division.

Festival organizers aim to make this edition an exceptional event, further consolidating Larache’s status as a hub of cultural exchange and a bridge for artistic and humanitarian cooperation between Morocco and the world.