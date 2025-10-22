Azerbaijan’s sustainable economy highlighted at UNCTAD16

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

Elnur Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Economy, attended the opening ceremony and subsequent discussions at the 16th session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD16) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Elnur Aliyev briefed participants on the reforms implemented in Azerbaijan, focusing on the country’s sustainable and inclusive economic development, favorable business and investment climate, as well as ongoing projects in energy — including renewable energy — digital transformation, and human capital development.

He underscored Azerbaijan’s crucial role in diversifying regional and global trade. In this regard, Aliyev emphasized the growing importance of the Middle Corridor, noting that the route, which stretches from East to West across the Caspian Sea, is recognized as one of the most reliable and sustainable trade routes, enhancing regional prosperity and creating new opportunities for investment, employment, and development.