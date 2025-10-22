Villa Mussolini in Riccione up for sale

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

The villa where Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini used to spend his summer holidays, located at the Romagna Riviera resort of Riccione, is up for sale at auction, the local council said Wednesday, according to ANSA.

Premier Giorgia Meloni's right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party has said that the prospective buyer should not change the property's name from Villa Mussolini.

They have also said Il Duce's ex holiday dwelling should be turned into a museum of Riccione and Romagna in the 20th century.