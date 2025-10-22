Villa Mussolini in Riccione up for sale
Baku, October 22, AZERTAC
The villa where Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini used to spend his summer holidays, located at the Romagna Riviera resort of Riccione, is up for sale at auction, the local council said Wednesday, according to ANSA.
Premier Giorgia Meloni's right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party has said that the prospective buyer should not change the property's name from Villa Mussolini.
They have also said Il Duce's ex holiday dwelling should be turned into a museum of Riccione and Romagna in the 20th century.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Prime Minister Ali Asadov arrived in Georgia on working visit
- 21.10.2025 [23:41]
Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business Forum held in Astana
- 21.10.2025 [20:53]
Distinguished Visitors Day of “Unity-2025” joint exercise held
- 21.10.2025 [20:45]
Real Madrid defender to miss El Clasico vs Barcelona
- 21.10.2025 [20:20]
Azerbaijan, Palestine explore cooperation in social services
- 21.10.2025 [20:17]
New edition of IRS-Heritage magazine published in Moscow
- 21.10.2025 [20:10]
Azerbaijan, Latvia eye mutual cooperation in IT sector
- 21.10.2025 [18:54]
World’s fastest bullet train begins pre-service trials in China
- 21.10.2025 [18:36]
Protection of humanitarian norms discussed at IPU Assembly
- 21.10.2025 [18:35]
TURKPA, IPU explore cooperation
- 21.10.2025 [18:35]
Mosquitoes discovered in Iceland for first time
- 21.10.2025 [18:30]
Azerbaijan Sports Academy, Akdeniz University sign protocol
- 21.10.2025 [17:03]
FC Bayern extend contract with coach Vincent Kompany
- 21.10.2025 [16:43]
AZCON Holding, Kazakhstan’s Samruk-Kazyna Fund explore cooperation areas
- 21.10.2025 [16:30]
Former President Nicolas Sarkozy officially in prison, marking 1st in France
- 21.10.2025 [16:26]