Presidential Library presents "Uzeyir Hajibeyli" project

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

On October 22, the Presidential Library presented the project titled “Uzeyir Hajibeyli.”

The event began with the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, performed by the Jahangir Jahangirov Choir.

The project was developed within the framework of implementing the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, "On the Celebration of the 140th Anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibeyli." It highlights the varied activities and rich legacy of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, a prominent composer, the creator of the first opera in the East, and a renowned musicologist, educator, publicist, playwright, and public figure. The project, available in Azerbaijani, English, and Russian, comprises 12 sections and 23 subsections.

The official part of the event was opened with a speech by Professor Afet Abbasova, the director of the Presidential Library. She emphasized the project’s significant importance in conveying the richness of Azerbaijani culture and Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s legacy to a broader audience. She noted that the project, based on facts and historical documents, is important for preserving and promoting our national culture and facilitates the familiarization of younger generations with the works of the great composer.

She also discussed the instances of distortion of Uzeyir Hajıbeyli's works by Armenians, emphasizing that such cases highlight the importance of preserving and accurately presenting our national culture. She noted that projects aim to prevent these distortions, safeguard historical truths, and ensure that the younger generation receives accurate information.

Professor Afet Abbasova highlighted that the project’s diverse structure and interactive features make it a valuable resource for researchers and a wider readership.

Later, Farida Namazova, the head of the Art Literature Collection group, provided detailed information about the project’s components. She presented various sections of the project, noting that the "Composer" section systematically reflects Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s life and work, including his biography, chronology, memories about him, quotes, songs, sheet music, manuscripts, and musical and scientific activities.

The section "Commemoration of his legacy" highlights information about the monuments erected in honor of the great composer, as well as the established house museums and other memorial sites.

The project section "Musical comedies" provides comprehensive information about the musical comedies developed by Uzeyir Hajibeyli as a new genre in Azerbaijani music art, including their themes and staging.

The "Operas" section highlights the composer’s contributions as the author of the first opera in the East, showcasing the works he created and their significance in Azerbaijani music culture.

The project emphasizes Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s exceptional role in the history of statehood, including his historical contributions as the author of the national anthems of both the Azerbaijan SSR and the independent Republic of Azerbaijan.

Another important aspect of the project is the presentation of Uzeyir Hajibeyli's activities in the field of journalism; this section includes the full texts of articles, letters, reports, speeches, reviews, and feuilletons.

The "Official Documents" section includes the full texts of the decrees related to the composer.

The "E-resources" section offers electronic versions of books and articles dedicated to his life and work. The "Bibliography" section provides a bibliography of his works, books devoted to him, author abstracts, collections, and articles.

The sections Photo Gallery, Video Gallery, and Audio Records are designed to provide a deeper understanding of the great composer's rich creative legacy. The Photo Gallery features rare images of Uzeyir Hajibeyli's life and work, while the Video Gallery includes selected scenes from his operas and operettas. The Audio Records section contains audio samples of his musical compositions.

At the event, the Chairperson of the Composers Union of Azerbaijan, People's Artist, Professor, Firangiz Alizadeh; the Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, People's Artist, Murad Huseynov; the Rector of the Baku Music Academy, People's Artist of the USSR and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Professor, Farhad Badalbeyli; the Rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Professor, Kamila Dadash-zadeh; the Director of the Archive of Socio-Political Documents of the Administrative Department of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Elmira Alakbarova; Director of the National Library of Azerbaijan, Professor, Karim Tahirov; Chief Conductor of the Niyazi Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, People's Artist, Professor Yalchin Adigozalov, and Professor at the Baku Music Academy, People’s Artist, Ulviyya Valiyeva-Hajibeyli discussed the importance of the project in preserving and promoting national cultural heritage and the invaluable role of Uzeyir Hajibeyli in Azerbaijani music and culture.

In addition to the speeches in the official part, performances by the Jahangir Jahangirov Choir and Nuray Shahsuvarli, an 8th-grade student of the Bulbul Children's Art School No. 2 in Sumgayit city, were also presented.

During the artistic part of the event at the Presidential Library's Art Literature Hall, People's Artists Fidan Hajiyeva and Nazakat Teymurova, along with students from the Baku Music Academy, Hidayat Sadigbeyli, Aysun Mahmudzadeh, Shohrat Ismayilov, and the Azerbaijan State University of Economics student Yusif Jafarbeyli, performed, adding a special flair to the event.

