Azerbaijani parliamentarians visit Colombia

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

Mushfig Jafarov, head of the Milli Majlis Working Group on Interparliamentary Relations with Colombia, and Mushfig Mammadli, a member of the group, paid a visit to Colombia at the invitation of the Friendship Group with Azerbaijan of the Chamber of Representatives of the Colombian Congress.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani MPs toured the historic building of the Colombian Congress and attended plenary sessions of both the Chamber of Representatives and the Senate.

They also held a series of bilateral meetings with Pedro Suarez, head of the friendship group with Azerbaijan in the Chamber of Representatives, and other members of the group.

At meetings with the Secretary-General of the Senate, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Chamber of Deputies, and the Chairwoman of the Colombia Humana Party, the sides highlighted the vital role of parliamentary diplomacy and reciprocal visits in fostering bilateral relations. They emphasized the need for parliaments to enhance their engagement in addressing shared challenges.

The discussions focused on strengthening interparliamentary cooperation and exploring new joint initiatives to deepen the ties of friendship and mutual respect between Azerbaijan and Colombia.

The Azerbaijani parliamentarians also met with Colombian Health Minister Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo and Luis Dimate, Head of the Office of the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and former Ambassador of Colombia to Azerbaijan (2019–2022). They additionally gave interviews to the official television channel of the Colombian Congress, “Canal Congreso,” and the local TV channel “El Mismo.”