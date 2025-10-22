Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan: Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan will bring prosperity and development to the Caucasus
Tbilisi, October 22, AZERTAC
“It is essential to develop regional and international transport and communication capabilities. The transport route projects in the region are not competitive with one another; rather, they complement each other and will further enhance the potential of the South Caucasus,” said Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during his speech at the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum.
According to him, based on Article 4 of the Washington Declaration, the opening of the Black Sea railway will enhance not only Armenia’s transportation potential, but also that of Georgia and Azerbaijan.
“This peace dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan will normalize neighbourly relations and turn the South Caucasus into the most attractive East-West route. Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan will bring prosperity and development to the Caucasus. We have stabilized the situation, and now we must replace it with more energy, more cargo flow, more prosperity, and more development,” said the Prime Minister of Armenia.
Khatayi Azizov
Special correspondent
