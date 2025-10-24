Finland to host December Summit for EU Eastern Flank Nations

Baku, October 24, AZERTAC

Finland will host a summit for leaders of countries on the European Union’s eastern flank to push their common messaging on defense initiatives, according to Bloomberg.

The summit on Dec. 16 in Helsinki will include at least Poland, Romania, Bulgaria as well as the Baltic nations Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, according to a spokesman of Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, who will host the event. Coming ahead of the December EU summit, the intention is to advance joint efforts and influence within the bloc, the spokesman said.