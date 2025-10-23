SOFAZ announces revenues from oil and gas agreements

Baku, October 23, AZERTAC

During January–September 2025, the revenues of the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) from oil and gas agreements decreased by 16.8 percent compared to the same period last year, totaling 7 billion 837.7 million manats.

According to SOFAZ’s report on revenues and expenditures for January–September, revenues from the sale of profit oil and gas amounted to 7 billion 68.8 million manats, reflecting an 18.2 percent decrease. Bonus payments and transit revenues reached 765.3 million manats, down 1.66 percent, while acreage account payments remained stable at 3.6 million manats.