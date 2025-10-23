ANAMA joins international conference on mine action

Baku, October 23, AZERTAC

On October 22–23, Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), participated in the Ukraine Mine Action Conference (UMAC 2025) held in Tokyo, Japan.

The event brought together nearly 400 participants, including high-ranking officials from several countries, representatives of international organizations, and officials from mine clearance centers around the world.

The conference opened with a speech by Japan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Toshimitsu Motegi.

Speaking at the first plenary session, Vugar Suleymanov provided insight into the scale of the landmine problem in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, its devastating consequences, and the tasks and goals ahead to eliminate the problem.

He emphasized that the threat of landmines is not confined by borders, describing it as one of the most serious humanitarian challenges globally.

Panel sessions featured speeches by officials from various government agencies and representatives of international organizations, with discussions focused on enhancing demining capacity, the role of digitalization, technological innovations, and other relevant topics.

During the conference, ANAMA and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The document was signed by Chairman Vugar Suleymanov and SESU’s Deputy Head Roman Prymush.

The memorandum, titled “Conducting Training on Humanitarian Mine Clearance in the Republic of Azerbaijan,” provides for SESU specialists to receive relevant training in Azerbaijan, delivered by ANAMA experts.