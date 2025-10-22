International symposium on modern religious models commences in Baku

Baku, October 22, AZERTAC

On October 22, an international symposium on “Modern Models of Religious Education in the Context of Moral Values and Global Challenges” kicked off in Baku.

The event began with the performance of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan.

Addressing the event, Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations of Azerbaijan, noted that by preserving the country’s religious and cultural diversity, the policy of tolerance and multiculturalism pursued under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev enables Azerbaijan to serve as a global platform for international dialogue and cooperation.

Other speakers included Ravan Hasanov, Executive Director of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC); Firudin Gurbanov, Deputy Minister of Science and Education; Rafael Huseynov, Deputy Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis; Salman Musayev, Deputy Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office; and MPs Anar Isgandarov and Fazil Mustafa.

Co-organized by the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations, the Azerbaijan Institute of Theology, and the Moral Values Promotion Fund operating under the Committee, the two-day event brings together around 40 participants from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Georgia, Albania, the U.S., Russia, Switzerland, the UAE, Egypt, and Iraq — including state officials, representatives of religious confessions, scholars, and experts from educational and research institutions.