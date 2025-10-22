Azerbaijani oil price hits back above $62
Baku, October 22, AZERTAC
The price of Azeri Light crude oil increased by $0.57, or 0.92 percent, to settle at $62.40 per barrel on Wednesday.
The all-time low for Azeri Light was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while the record high stood at $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.
