Former President Nicolas Sarkozy officially in prison, marking 1st in France

Baku, October 21, AZERTAC

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is officially in prison as of Tuesday morning to serve his five-year sentence over "criminal conspiracy" in a case involving the Libyan financing of his 2007 election campaign, according to Anadolu Agency.

Sarkozy arrived at the La Sante prison in Paris, becoming the first former French president to be officially incarcerated, according to the broadcaster BFM TV.

More than 100 people gathered near his home to show support, while Sarkozy's lawyer Christophe Ingrain told BFM TV that a request for his release will be made "very quickly," stressing that he will spend "three weeks to a month" in detention before the appeal court rules.

Before he left home, Sarkozy shared a final message through the US social media company X, vowing to continue denouncing the "judicial scandal."

"I will continue to denounce this judicial scandal, this ordeal I have been enduring for more than ten years. So here is a case of illegal financing without the slightest financing! A long-running judicial inquiry launched on the basis of a document whose falsity is now established," he said.

Sarkozy underscored that he asks for no advantage and no favor.

"This morning I feel a profound sorrow for France, which has been humiliated by an expression of vengeance that has raised hatred to an unparalleled level. I have no doubt. The truth will triumph. But what a crushing price will have been paid," he added.

The former French president was sentenced last month to five years in prison for conspiracy in a case involving the Libyan financing of his 2007 election campaign.

The court found Sarkozy, who denied all wrongdoing, guilty of criminal conspiracy but cleared him of passive corruption and other illegal financing charges.

Sarkozy was elected France’s president in 2007 and served in the post until 2012.