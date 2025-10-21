Kazakhstan’s Almaty to build waste-to-energy plant
Baku, October 21, AZERTAC
The city of Almaty plans to build a waste-to-energy plant, according to the Kazinform News Agency.
On August 29 this year Kazakh Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Yerlan Nyssanbayev and an investor signed the agreement. The plant is projected to process up to 1,600 tons of domestic household waste and generate up to 60 megawatts of electric power. The volume of investments will exceed 145 billion tenge.
According to the Ecology Ministry, the emission control system matching European standards will be installed at the plant, while an automated system will monitor the entire production process.
Some 700 temporary and 120 permanent jobs will be created under the project. The experts will be trained in China to ensure smooth operation of the plant.
According to the Almaty ecology department the waste-to-energy plant construction project is currently in the preparation phase for implementation. The time frames for the beginning and completion of the construction will be determined upon completion of all necessary procedures and approval of the final project development schedule.
