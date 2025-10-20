Azerbaijan, Iran explore current state of bilateral relations

Baku, October 20, AZERTAC

On October 20, Khalaf Khalafov, Representative of the Azerbaijani President on special assignments, met with Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister, and Mehdi Sanayei, Iranian Presidential Adviser on Political Affairs, as part of his visit to the country.

The meetings explored the current state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, highlighting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visits to Azerbaijan, as well as prospects for development of the relations of friendship and good neighborliness in line with the new level of relations achieved during the crucial agreements reached between the two countries’ leaders during those meetings.

The officials also reviewed the issues arising from Azerbaijan’s Chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).