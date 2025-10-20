Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva’s official visit to Vatican sends powerful message of peace, respect and spiritual unity

Baku, October 20, AZERTAC

“The official visit of Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to the Vatican City marked a significant milestone in international cooperation, one that goes well beyond diplomatic protocol to take on a strong humanitarian, cultural, and interreligious dimension. This visit represents not only a formal gesture of good neighborliness and international dialogue, but also a tangible sign of Azerbaijan's vocation—a Muslim-majority country with a centuries-old tradition of interreligious and intercultural coexistence—to serve as a bridge between civilizations, faiths, and cultures,” Domenico Letizia, an Italian expert, and contributor to the daily newspaper "La Ragione", told AZERTAC.

According to him, the diplomatic dimension of this visit is therefore multifaceted: first and foremost, humanitarian and heritage protection, where the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's commitment has contributed to the restoration of the Catacombs of Commodilla (Rome) and to the conservation of Vatican manuscripts and libraries with Turkish-Azerbaijani roots. Second, in terms of interreligious and intercultural dialogue: the visit reaffirms that collaboration between a country with a Muslim tradition, Azerbaijan, and the Holy See, is not merely formal, but is rooted in concrete values of tolerance, openness, and the protection of humanity's shared memory.

The journalist noted that the visit takes on an importance that goes beyond symbolism: it sends a powerful message of unity in a global context, where dialogue between faiths and cultures too often appears fragile.

“From an Italian and, more generally, European perspective, the event offers an opportunity to reflect on the role of countries like Azerbaijan on the international stage. Not only as an energy or trade partner— is as often mentioned — but also as a partner in the promotion of peace, heritage protection, and intercultural dialogue. In this sense, Mehriban Aliyeva's visit to the Vatican marks an important step toward broader cooperation, which can extend beyond bilateral borders, engaging the international community in missions of understanding and mutual respect,” the expert added.