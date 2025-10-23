Shusha–Khankendi tour organized for participants of international conference

Ganja, October 23, AZERTAC

A Shusha–Khankendi tour was organized for the participants of the 5th International Conference on Research of Agricultural and Food Technologies, co-organized by Türkiye’s Çukurova University and the Azerbaijan State Agricultural University. The purpose of the tour was to familiarize foreign guests with the country’s cultural heritage, safeguard its spiritual values, and promote intercultural dialogue.

During the visit, the delegation toured Garabagh University in Khankendi, the Jidir Duzu plain in Shusha, and the Shusha Fortress, where they received detailed information about Garabagh and East Zangezur.

The guests were also briefed on the history of the cities, the period of occupation, and the ongoing reconstruction efforts.

The conference brought together around 100 participants from 15 countries.