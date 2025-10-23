COP30 preparations underway
Baku, October 23, AZERTAC
Building on the successful outcomes of COP29 and continuing cooperation with international partners, the COP29 Presidency is carrying out preparatory work for COP30 in order to strengthen the achievements made towards the next conference.
The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company has completed the organization and implementation of the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29). The Company ensured the efficient, transparent, inclusive, and timely execution of all operational and logistical processes related to the event.
The COP29 Presidency appreciates the Company’s high-level implementation of the project and states that the audit of the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company regarding the organization and implementation of the COP29 event has been completed.
