Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler crowned world champion
Baku, October 22, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Ziya Babashov has claimed the title of world champion at the U23 World Championship held in Novi Sad, Serbia.
To capture the gold medal, Babashov defeated Moldovan wrestler Vitaly Eremenko in the 63kg weight category final.
