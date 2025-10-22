Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister: We are taking significant steps with our international partners to form a unified tariff policy

Tbilisi, October 22, AZERTAC

“As a result of the measures, transit cargo volumes along the Middle Corridor have increased by approximately 90 percent over the past three years. This demonstrates the corridor’s growing efficiency and relevance. Additionally, the transit time for cargo along the corridor has significantly decreased to just 15 days,” said Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov during his speech at the 5th International Tbilisi Silk Road Forum.

According to him, Azerbaijan and Georgia are paying special attention not only to the development of physical infrastructure but also to the improvement of administrative and legal mechanisms.

“We are taking significant steps in close cooperation with our international partners to form a unified tariff policy, simplify customs and border procedures, and promote multimodal transportation. As a confirmation of this, earlier this month, the railway operators of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan reached an agreement to implement a unified long-term tariff for shipments along the Middle Corridor,” Asadov noted.

The parties have also agreed to take joint steps to improve port, railway, and logistics infrastructure, eliminate existing bottlenecks, expand digitalization, and increase the corridor’s throughput capacity. We are confident that our joint efforts will help fully realize the region’s transport and logistics potential, increase trade and investment flows, and strengthen economic ties across Eurasia,” Prime Minister Asadov added.

Khatayi Azizov

Special Correspondent