Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General holds bilateral meetings in Brazil

Baku, October 24, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev paid an official visit to Brazil.

As part of the visit, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Brazil, Spain, and Portugal.

During the meeting with Brazilian Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet, the sides discussed high-level relations between the two countries, enhancing cooperation between law enforcement agencies, combating crime, environmental protection, strengthening joint efforts against climate-related crimes, and maintaining mutual support within international organizations.

Kamran Aliyev expressed his gratitude to the Brazilian side for its effective cooperation during the investigation into the criminal case related to the AZAL plane crash.

At a meeting with Portugal’s Prosecutor General Amadeu Guerra, Kamran Aliyev emphasized that, as a result of large-scale reforms implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, a systematic fight against corruption is being conducted in Azerbaijan. He also expressed interest in studying and applying Portugal’s positive experience in this field.

Amadeu Guerra, in turn, provided information about the Ministério Público (Public Prosecution Service of Portugal) and MENAC (National Anti-Corruption Mechanism), underlining the importance of developing bilateral relations and strengthening joint efforts against all forms of crime.

In his meeting with Spain’s Prosecutor General Álvaro García Ortiz, Kamran Aliyev discussed issues related to combating crime, environmental protection, joint efforts against climate crimes, as well as the implementation of mutual legal assistance and extradition requests in specific criminal cases.

As part of the visit, meetings were also held with delegations from China, Russia, Paraguay, and other countries.

Advisor to Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Brazil, Rafiq Rustamov, also attended the meetings.