Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly meets with TURKPA Secretary General

Baku, October 24, AZERTAC

Speaker of Türkiye’s Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmuş received a delegation led by Ramil Hasan, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), in Ankara.

Numan Kurtulmuş congratulated Ramil Hasan on assuming his official duties and wished him success in his activities.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation with the ministries of foreign affairs of the Turkic states, establishing a new cooperation mechanism with the Organization of Turkic States, enhancing coordination among national parliamentary delegations within various international parliamentary organizations under the Assembly’s framework, and further consolidating cooperation among the Turkic states. The sides also discussed TURKPA’s upcoming activities.

Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş emphasized the importance of holding committee meetings on defense, security, and military issues, along with other committee sessions.

The meeting also addressed the possibility of organizing meetings of heads of member parliamentary delegations within OSCE PA sessions, as well as annual informal gatherings of parliamentary speakers. For the first time, such a meeting is scheduled to take place in April 2026 during the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Istanbul.

The parties discussed bringing together committee chairpersons and friendship groups under the leadership of the current TURKPA chairmanship. Discussions also covered the update of the Secretariat’s legal documents and the adoption of revised versions at the next plenary session, along with the preparation of a new budget that meets modern requirements.

Numan Kurtulmuş hailed these initiatives.

The sides praised the agreement reached during the bilateral meeting between the Secretaries General of TURKPA and IPU to further enhance cooperation in implementing short-term internship programs.

They also noted the importance of drawing on the experience of other international organizations such as the OSCE and OSCE PA in the future.

TURKPA Secretary General Ramil Hasan was accompanied by his deputies, Talgat Aduov and Muhammet Alper Hayali.