October 24 marks World Development Information Day

Baku, October 24, AZERTAC

October 24 marks World Development Information Day, according to UN.

An essential part of the work on development consists of the mobilization of public opinion in both developing and developed countries in support of set objectives and policies. Governments of the more advanced countries must continue and intensify their endeavors to deepen public understanding of the inter-dependent nature of development efforts, and of the need to assist the developing countries in accelerating their economic and social progress. Similarly, Governments of developing countries must continue to make people at all levels aware of the benefits and sacrifices involved, and to enlist their full participation in achieving the development goals and objectives.

The mobilization of public opinion has to be the responsibility mainly of national bodies. Governments may give consideration to the establishment of new national bodies or to strengthening the existing ones designed to mobilize public opinion, as a long-term measure, to give increasing development orientation to the educational curricula. Considering that leadership can make a significant contribution to the mobilization of public opinion, the formulation of concrete aims by the competent authorities is indispensable.

The role of the organization of the United Nations has been to assist the various national information media, in particular by supplying adequate basic information from which these media may draw both substance and inspiration for their work.

In 1972, the General Assembly established World Development Information Day to draw the attention of the world to development problems and the need to strengthen international cooperation to solve them (resolution 3038(XXVII)). The Assembly decided that the date for the Day should coincide with United Nations Day, 24 October, which was also the date of the adoption, in 1970, of the International Development Strategy for the Second United Nations Development Decade.

The Assembly deemed that improving the dissemination of information and the mobilization of public opinion, particularly among young people, would lead to greater awareness of the problems of development, thus, promoting efforts in the sphere of international cooperation for development.

