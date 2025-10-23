Gori hosts meeting involving leadership of Azerbaijani, Georgian, and Turkish National Defense Universities

Baku, October 23, AZERTAC

A trilateral meeting of the leadership of the National Defense Universities of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye was held in Gori, Georgia, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

At the meeting, held at the David Aghmashenebeli National Defence Academy, the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Rector of National Defense University for Science and Education, Major General Arif Hasanov.

During the trilateral meeting, a wide exchange of views was held on further developing cooperation in the field of military education, implementing joint scientific projects, and strengthening the exchange of experience in the training of professional servicemen.

The meeting also discussed the application of modern military education methods and addressed questions of mutual interest.

After familiarizing themselves with the conditions created at the David Aghmashenebeli National Defence Academy, the representatives wished success to the participants of the competitions organized among cadets of the three countries in various sports disciplines.

At the end of the event, awards were presented to the winners.