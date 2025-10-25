Kyiv struck by rockets – AZERTAC report from the scene

Kyiv, October 25, AZERTAC

On the night of October 25, the Russian army once again launched air strikes on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

According to AZERTAC’s special correspondent, explosions were heard in the capital during the night, and the air defense system was activated.

During the air attack, the Russian army used various types of missiles, including ballistic missiles, targeting several strategic infrastructure facilities. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, one civilian was killed and nearly ten others were injured as a result of the strike.

Fires that broke out in the affected areas are currently being extinguished, with a large number of helicopters involved in the operation.

It should be noted that in recent times, air strikes by the Russian army have caused serious disruptions to the capital’s energy and gas supply.

Emil Huseynli

Special correspondent