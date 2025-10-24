ANAMA Chairman holds series of bilateral meetings in Tokyo

Baku, October 24, AZERTAC

Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), held a series of official meetings on the sidelines of the Ukraine Mine Action Conference (UMAC 2025) in Tokyo, Japan.

During the visit, Vugar Suleymanov met with Tobias Privitelli, Director of the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD); Rotna Booth, Executive Director of the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center; Rodrigue Vinet, Representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO); and Masaki Ishikawa, Deputy Director General of the European Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.

The meetings discussed prospects for cooperation in mine action, as well as ways to minimize the environmental impact of demining operations.