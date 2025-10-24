Azerbaijan and China explore translation of humanitarian scientific literature

Beijing, October 24, AZERTAC

Conference on Zhu Xi's Philosophy and Dialogue of Global Civilization took place in China's Fujian.

The event, organized by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and the International Confucian Association, brought together more than 200 scientists and researchers from 51 countries.

Agshin Aliyev, Head of the Department of Azerbaijani Language at Beijing Foreign Studies University, spoke about the current state of mutual translation of humanitarian and academic literature between Azerbaijan and China. He also analyzed the linguistic and translation challenges encountered in rendering ancient classical works and proposed possible solutions.

Shahin Jafarov

Special Correspondent