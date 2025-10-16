Azerbaijan joins General Assembly of Caspian Universities

Astana, October 16, AZERTAC

The 27th General Assembly of Universities and Research Centers of the Caspian littoral states was held in Atyrau, Kazakhstan.

The event was attended by rectors, scientists, and experts from leading universities in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, and Turkmenistan.

The Assembly discussed issues related to the protection of the Caspian ecosystem, the development of regional research projects, and the application of innovative scientific solutions.

The event also included the signing of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on cooperation between higher education institutions.

Additionally, the forum featured presentations of joint initiatives aimed at the sustainable development of the Caspian region, as well as new projects designed to strengthen integration in science and education.

Elshan Rustamov

Special correspondent