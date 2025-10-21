The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

“Grammar of the Iraqi-Turkmen Language” published for the first time

Baku, October 21, AZERTAC

With the support of Azerbaijani scholars, the book “Grammar of the Iraqi-Turkmen Language” has been published for the first time in Iraq’s history.

Initiated and organized by the Azerbaijan-based Eurasian International Development Association (EIDA), the book was co-authored by Ph.D. in Philosophy, Associate Professor Elnur Mustafayev, Head of Department at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), and Professor Mahmud Khalil Chayirli of Baghdad University. The research was developed through a comparative analysis with the Azerbaijani language and published in partnership with ANAS’s Institute of Oriental Studies and the Baghdad Philosophy Academy.

Although numerous studies, books, and research articles on the Iraqi-Turkmen language and literature exist in Iraq, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan, no previous publication had fully covered its grammar. Earlier efforts only addressed partial aspects.

The new book analyzes the phonetic, morphological, and syntactic rules of Iraqi-Turkmen grammar in comparison with Azerbaijani grammar, identifies full compatibility, and provides a foundational basis for an independent Iraqi-Turkmen grammar.

According to Elchin Asgarov, Chairman of EIDA’s Board of Directors, “This publication is the first modest initiative in this direction. Its main goal is to contribute to preserving the Turkmen language in Iraqi society, home to nearly 4 million Turkmen citizens, and to support the formation of an academic grammatical foundation and a unified literary language for Iraqi-Turkmen. We hope this step will inspire further initiatives in Iraq’s Turkmen academic circles and lead to more comprehensive research and publications. Notably, the Iraqi government also supports local efforts aimed at preserving the language and culture of the Turkmen people.”

The book has already been published in Azerbaijani and Arabic (including Turkmen language rules written in Arabic script), and presentations are planned in both countries soon. For several years, EIDA has implemented projects aimed at preserving the identity of Turkmens in Iraq.

