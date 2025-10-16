UNEC Startup Incubation Center earns accreditation from Global Innovation Institute

Baku, October 16, AZERTAC

The Startup Incubation Center of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) has officially been accredited by the Global Innovation Institute (GInI) – the world’s leading certification body in the field of innovation.

This prestigious recognition confirms that the Center has been awarded the status of a GInI Accredited Business Incubator (ABI). Such accreditation is granted only to incubators that meet the highest international standards.

The GInI accreditation framework is renowned for its rigorous evaluation of key competencies, including organizational governance, integration within the innovation ecosystem, resource mobilization, and results-oriented performance. During the accreditation process, the UNEC Startup Incubation Center demonstrated excellence in global management practices, strong ecosystem partnerships, extensive community engagement, and state-of-the-art infrastructure.