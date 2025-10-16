Baku hosts Second Eurasian Forum on Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

Baku, October 16, AZERTAC

The Second Eurasian Forum on Artificial Intelligence and Data Science kicked off in Baku on October 16.

Co-organized by the Baku State University (BSU) and Israel’s Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, and the “Codelandia” MMC, the event brings together leading scientists specializing in artificial intelligence theory, the development of new methods, and the application of data science across various fields, including medicine, cybersecurity, sports, and agriculture.

Addressing the forum, Elchin Babayev, Rector of the BSU, highlighted the significance of the event in enhancing the international scientific cooperation. He added that President Ilham Aliyev’s care and attention to the information technologies and digital development play pivotal role on this track.

The rector also noted that a new Artificial Intelligence Ethics department had been established in the BSU, aiming to contribute to advancing ethical principles, transparency, and social responsibility in artificial intelligence research.

Other speakers included Dan Blumberg, Vice President of the Ben-Gurion University; Farid Osmanov, Chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA); Fariz Jafarov, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR); and Gunel Jannatova, Founder of the “Codelandia” LLC.

The Forum featured the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Baku State University and the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

The document was inked by Elchin Babayev, Rector of the BSU, and Dan Blumberg, Vice President of the Ben-Gurion University.

The MoU envisages enhancing the international collaboration between the two universities, holding joint researches and student exchange, as well as implementing joint initiatives in artificial intelligence and data science.

The three-day event offers participants an opportunity to share their research and learn from one another, featuring discussions on the latest advancements and scientific progress in artificial intelligence and data science.