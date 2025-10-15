Baku Higher Oil School, PASHA Capital sign MoU

Baku, October 15, AZERTAC

A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation has been signed between Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR and PASHA Capital Investment Company.

The document was signed by Elmar Gasimov, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School, and Jeyhun Hajiyev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of PASHA Capital Investment Company.

The memorandum provides for the organization of industrial internships for students at the company, the conduct of trainings and seminars for students by company employees, and the creation of employment opportunities for students and graduates.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Elmar Gasimov noted that the cooperation would create new internship opportunities for students and play an important role in shaping their future careers. Jeyhun Hajiyev, in turn, expressed confidence that “the cooperation will benefit both the students and the industry, which is in need of qualified professionals.”